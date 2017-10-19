Dr. Shayla Pullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayla Pullen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shayla Pullen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, OH.
Locations
-
1
Trihealth Sleep and Alertness Center10475 Montgomery Rd Ste 1D, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-7000
-
2
Glenway Imaging LLC6350 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 862-5722
-
3
Mccullough-hyde Memorial Hospital5151 MORNING SUN RD, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 524-5475
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I first began seeing Dr. Pulled at least a decade ago when she was still in practice as a family physician and we are her patients now in her current discipline of sleep medicine. We have always received excellent care from her and have recommended her to friends and family without hesitation. I hope we continue to be her patients indefinitely. I can't imagine ever wanting to replace her.
About Dr. Shayla Pullen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1174639058
Education & Certifications
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pullen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pullen.
