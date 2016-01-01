See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Shayla Bergmann, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shayla Bergmann, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Bergmann works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Thalassemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Astrocytoma
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphosarcoma
Maternal Anemia
Medulloblastoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peritoneal Cancer
Plasmapheresis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Schwannoma
Scurvy
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Secondary Hypertension
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thrombocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shayla Bergmann, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1730143645
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shayla Bergmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergmann works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Bergmann’s profile.

    Dr. Bergmann has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

