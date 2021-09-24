Dr. Shayibu Harruna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harruna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayibu Harruna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shayibu Harruna, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Harruna works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Capital Cardiology Specialists - Capital Circle NE2770 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 109C1, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 446-3804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Explains everything, gives you options.
About Dr. Shayibu Harruna, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134449192
Education & Certifications
- Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Center
- Met Hosp Ctr-Ny Med Coll
- Met Hosp Ctr
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
