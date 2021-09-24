Overview

Dr. Shayibu Harruna, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.



Dr. Harruna works at HCA Florida Capital Cardiology Specialists - Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.