Overview

Dr. Shayhira Herrera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Herrera works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Holyoke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.