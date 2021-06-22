Dr. Shaye Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaye Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Shaye Moskowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Broward Health Physician Group, 3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 302, Coral Springs, FL 33065, (954) 724-3470
Broward Health Physician Group, 1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064, (954) 888-3800. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Broward Health Medical Center
Broward Health North
- Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
DR. SHAYE DID MY SURGERY ON MY C7, I Couldn't have ask for a more caring and personable Dr to perform my surgery and after care visits. I recommend Dr Shaye Awell qualified Neurosurgeon
- Neurosurgery
- English
NPI: 1487871349
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.