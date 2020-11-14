Overview

Dr. Shayan Shirazian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Shirazian works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acute Glomerulonephritis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.