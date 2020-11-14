Dr. Shayan Shirazian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayan Shirazian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shayan Shirazian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Shirazian for more than 3year. Excellent doctor very knowledgeable. Has always answered my E-Mails . And does not rush my office visits. Or at present my video conferencing. Very pleased with his recommendations and treatment.
About Dr. Shayan Shirazian, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225220098
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
