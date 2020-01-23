Dr. Shayan Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayan Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shayan Rahman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Edgemont Medical Offices1505 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Had major spine surgery on Nov 4th 2019. Scoliosis corrective surgery. Already better 10 weeks out and going back to work soon.
About Dr. Shayan Rahman, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
