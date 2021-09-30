Overview

Dr. Shayan Alam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alam works at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.