Dr. Shayal Narayan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Shayal Narayan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Narayan works at
Locations
North Myrtle Beach Dentistry1586 Highway 17 N, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 Directions (843) 702-6232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Narayan was very caring and thoughtful throughout my visit. It was about 3 hours long. I would recommend this practice to anyone.
About Dr. Shayal Narayan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayan accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.
