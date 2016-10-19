Overview

Dr. Shaya Mokfi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mokfi works at Heart To Heart Hospice in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.