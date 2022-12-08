Overview

Dr. Shay Fish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fish works at Texas Foot Surgeons PA in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.