Dr. Shawnette Saddler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shawnette Saddler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health North.
Dr. Saddler works at
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group9750 NW 33rd St Ste 202, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Saddler. She really takes time to get to know her patients. She is thorough and patient. Her staff is the best as well.
About Dr. Shawnette Saddler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1083858930
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saddler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saddler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saddler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saddler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saddler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saddler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saddler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saddler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.