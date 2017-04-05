Overview

Dr. Shawnee Weir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.



Dr. Weir works at Raleigh Endocrine Associates in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.