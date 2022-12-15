Overview

Dr. Shawndeep Tung, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Tung works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.