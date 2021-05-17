Dr. Willey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawna Willey, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawna Willey, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MedStar Womens Specialty Center at Chevy Chase5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1225, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (202) 444-0241
- 3 7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 450, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (202) 295-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Willey and her team provided the best care possible in my opinion. She and her team took great care to explain my breast cancer and fully explain treatment options. They provided the much needed confidence and understanding I needed to feel comfortable with the surgery from start to finish. I felt great before, during and after surgery. All said I cannot imagine a better experience and outcome! I would highly recommend Dr. Willey - she is absolutely the best!
About Dr. Shawna Willey, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1619976792
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com
Dr. Willey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willey has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Willey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.