Dr. Shawna Weisler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawna Weisler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Weisler works at
Locations
-
1
Grace Wong MD Inc.3808 W Riverside Dr Ste 406, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 432-2392
-
2
Shawna Weisler, MD13320 Riverside Dr Ste 220, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 432-2392Tuesday12:30pm - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UniCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleasantly surprised during my visit to Dr Weisler's office. From the minute I entered the office the reception was both professional, and a smile on the face of the employees, something we rarely see in doctors' offices. There was almost no wait time. Then the doctor came in and I was even more surprised at her professionalism, personality, manners, and respect she afforded me. After discussing my situation with the doctor, and answering all her questions, she explained to me in detail what could be the problem, what needs to be done, what tests and lab work need to be performed, and when I should return for follow-up. She spent all the time needed_ something most doctors don't do_ with me not to miss any question I may have or may have crossed my mind. I definitely recommend her as your endocrinologist in case you need one.
About Dr. Shawna Weisler, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1962501858
Education & Certifications
- Greater La Hlthcare System/Va Wadsworth
- St Johns Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Dr. Weisler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Weisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weisler works at
Dr. Weisler has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more.
Dr. Weisler speaks Russian and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.