Overview

Dr. Shawna Weisler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Weisler works at Shawna Weisler in Burbank, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.