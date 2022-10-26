Overview

Dr. Shawna Wall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Wall works at San Antonio Women's Health Obstetrics & Gynecology in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Helotes, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.