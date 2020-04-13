Overview

Dr. Shawna Hughes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - OBGYN in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.