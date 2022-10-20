See All Psychiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Shawna Deeves, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shawna Deeves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Deeves works at Schuenemeyer & Simpson Mds in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    9480 Huebner Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-9595
  2. 2
    Fermin Briones Jr MD PA
    4242 Medical Dr Ste 6300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-8400
  3. 3
    Better Life and Health Center
    4211 Gardendale St Ste 200A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 714-0066

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 20, 2022
    I have been under treatment with Dr. Deeves for 5 years, she is so knowledgeable, that she has been able to medicate my very complex pshichyatric issues, I have never been happier, or in more control of my life and my emotions like I have been for the past 5 years. I have my own business, (5 year long business and thriving) with all the complexities that running a business entails. I am still in my 12 year old marriage, I am the loving and patient mother I always wanted to be, undoubtedly because of Dr. Deeves care. She is a stoic professional doctor who will spend at least 45 minutes with you on every visit. Is she a perfect human being? probably not but neither are the people giving her such nasty reviews, this is someones career we are judging and I think we cannot be so harsh based on perhaps us not liking her. She is a fine psychiatrist. The number listed above is not her number that's exactly why some people haven't been able to reach her. I will have to mention that to her.
    Lucy A — Oct 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Shawna Deeves, MD
    About Dr. Shawna Deeves, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891721973
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawna Deeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deeves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deeves works at Schuenemeyer & Simpson Mds in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Deeves’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

