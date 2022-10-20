Dr. Shawna Deeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawna Deeves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawna Deeves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
San Antonio Office9480 Huebner Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-9595
Fermin Briones Jr MD PA4242 Medical Dr Ste 6300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8400
Better Life and Health Center4211 Gardendale St Ste 200A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 714-0066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under treatment with Dr. Deeves for 5 years, she is so knowledgeable, that she has been able to medicate my very complex pshichyatric issues, I have never been happier, or in more control of my life and my emotions like I have been for the past 5 years. I have my own business, (5 year long business and thriving) with all the complexities that running a business entails. I am still in my 12 year old marriage, I am the loving and patient mother I always wanted to be, undoubtedly because of Dr. Deeves care. She is a stoic professional doctor who will spend at least 45 minutes with you on every visit. Is she a perfect human being? probably not but neither are the people giving her such nasty reviews, this is someones career we are judging and I think we cannot be so harsh based on perhaps us not liking her. She is a fine psychiatrist. The number listed above is not her number that's exactly why some people haven't been able to reach her. I will have to mention that to her.
About Dr. Shawna Deeves, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891721973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Psychiatry
Dr. Deeves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.