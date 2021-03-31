Dr. Shawn Wilker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Wilker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 233-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When we arrived there it was very busy. I checked in and had to wait outside because the lobby seating was full. After about 25 mins or so I was led inside and the exam began. This exam was much better and more thorough than the one previous. That exam was about 3 years ago. This time I had numerous tests preformed on my eyes by his medical assistants to include a retina scan. Dr. Wilker was very professional and did not try to rush me out of his office. He went over all the tests and told me what was going on with my retina. Previously that did not occur. The only thing that I considered negative was the waiting part and not being able to get the free hearing test. I did not finish to around 5 p.m. I will reschedule the hearing test for a later time. Dr. Wilker knows his retina's (lol). I have no problem using his services again next year.
About Dr. Shawn Wilker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578691515
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Institute
- Case West Res Med Sch
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilker has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilker speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilker.
