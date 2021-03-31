See All Ophthalmologists in Middleburg Heights, OH
Dr. Shawn Wilker, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shawn Wilker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Wilker works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Middleburg Heights, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Lorain, OH and Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 663-0022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-5700
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 233-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anti-VEGF Therapy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroid Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Diseases Leading to Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Exudative Vitreoretinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Pigment Epithelium (RPE) Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stargardt's Disease Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traction Detachment of Retina Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2021
    When we arrived there it was very busy. I checked in and had to wait outside because the lobby seating was full. After about 25 mins or so I was led inside and the exam began. This exam was much better and more thorough than the one previous. That exam was about 3 years ago. This time I had numerous tests preformed on my eyes by his medical assistants to include a retina scan. Dr. Wilker was very professional and did not try to rush me out of his office. He went over all the tests and told me what was going on with my retina. Previously that did not occur. The only thing that I considered negative was the waiting part and not being able to get the free hearing test. I did not finish to around 5 p.m. I will reschedule the hearing test for a later time. Dr. Wilker knows his retina's (lol). I have no problem using his services again next year.
    About Dr. Shawn Wilker, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578691515
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilmer Eye Institute
    • Case West Res Med Sch
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Wilker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilker has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

