Overview

Dr. Shawn Wilker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Wilker works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Middleburg Heights, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Lorain, OH and Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.