Overview

Dr. Shawn White, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with North Texas Medical Center and WHS East Campus.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.