Overview

Dr. Shawn Ward, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Ward works at West Central Ohio Podiatry Inc in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.