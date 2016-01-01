Dr. Shawn Ward, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Ward, DPM
Dr. Shawn Ward, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Van Wert County Hospital.
Catholic Health Partners1138 W High St, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 225-2726
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114923398
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
