Dr. Wallery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Wallery, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Wallery, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Urbana, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Dr. Wallery works at
Locations
Presence Covenant Medical Center1400 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 337-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wallery listened to me when no one else did. He is an amazing doctor and an even more amazing human being. I'm only sorry that he moved away and I can no longer see him. He explained everything in detail and I never felt rushed in his office. He gets and A+.
About Dr. Shawn Wallery, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1881851780
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallery works at
Dr. Wallery has seen patients for Anterior Horn Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.