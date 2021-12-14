Dr. Shawn Vandemark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandemark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Vandemark, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Vandemark, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Vandemark works at
Locations
-
1
SGMC Surgery Suite2409 N Patterson St # 200, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 333-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vandemark?
Dr. Vandermark and his staff are very professional and so personable. I am very pleased with my thumb reconstruction surgery and the follow-up appointments. Thank you!
About Dr. Shawn Vandemark, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1336188176
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandemark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandemark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandemark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandemark works at
Dr. Vandemark has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandemark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandemark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandemark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandemark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandemark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.