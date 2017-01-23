Overview

Dr. Shawn Todd, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from The University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Todd works at Texas Urological Clinic in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.