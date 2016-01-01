Overview

Dr. Shawn Thompson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pemberville, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.



Dr. Thompson works at Dewood, Gary & Cheryl DDS Inc. in Pemberville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.