Dr. Shawn Thomas, DO is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at UF Health Urology at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.