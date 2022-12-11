Overview

Dr. Shawn Tassone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Of Med



Dr. Tassone works at Austin Area OBGYN & Fertility in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.