Overview

Dr. Shawn Tai, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Athens, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Tai works at Athens Hematology Oncology in Athens, TX with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.