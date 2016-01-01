Dr. Shawn Tai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Tai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Tai, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Athens, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Athens Hematology Oncology115 Medical Cir Ste 106, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 592-6152
Southeast Hospice Network LLC1410 Mcfarland Blvd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-8208
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Athens
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shawn Tai, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
