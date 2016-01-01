Dr. Shawn Strain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Strain, MD
Dr. Shawn Strain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Coastal Bend Women's Center7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 993-6000
- 2 1000 N Lee Ave Rm 1980, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-8498
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1871597823
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Strain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strain accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Strain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.