Overview

Dr. Shawn Stevens, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Stevens works at Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants, PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.