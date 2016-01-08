See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center|Wake Forest University

Dr. Stallings works at Greater Nashville Maternal Fetal Med in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Nashville Maternal Fetal Med
    2201 Murphy Ave Ste 308, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2407
  2. 2
    Obstetrix
    345 23rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 553-7339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sickle Cell Screening
First Trimester Screening
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sickle Cell Screening
First Trimester Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cerclage Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Large-for-Date Fetus Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small for Gestational Age Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stallings?

    Jan 08, 2016
    Dr. Stallings was amazing. He answered every question I had in wonderful, scientific detail. And, I was glad to hear the questions he asked me - this is a doctor who is really working to keep me and baby healthy. One visit and I absolutely trust this doctor and am so very glad to have him oversee my pregnancy.
    CD in Smyrna, TN — Jan 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stallings to family and friends

    Dr. Stallings' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stallings

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD.

    About Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184616369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center|Wake Forest University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Shands Hospital - University of Flordia|University Fl
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stallings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stallings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stallings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stallings works at Greater Nashville Maternal Fetal Med in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Stallings’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stallings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stallings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stallings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stallings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.