Dr. Shawn Stachler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Stachler works at Upper Cumberland Orthopedic Surgery in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Broken Arm and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.