Dr. Shawn Skerrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Skerrett, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
Chest Clinic at Harborview410 9th Ave N Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skerrett?
I worked in a pulmonary specialty clinic for several years with some very talented providers. As such, I know what I'm talking about when I say Dr. Skerrett is an exceptional doctor. He is thorough, he is brilliant, he is empathetic, he knows his craft, and he knows how to help and what won't help. All along the way he communicates what he's thinking, in layman's terms or more in-depth depending on your interest, and he's a very talented medical detective. He gave me all the options, his suggestions, and he gave me a heartfelt apology that he could not figure out my condition. He did not pretend to be omniscient (an unfortunately rampant problem in our healthcare system) and he was not hesitant to say he would be glad to look into things further. He went above and beyond to help me. I'm not easily impressed by healthcare providers because I've seen the best on action, and I'm impressed.
About Dr. Shawn Skerrett, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1770663775
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
