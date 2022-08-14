Dr. Shawn Sills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Sills, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Sills, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Dr. Sills works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Touchstone Interventional Pain Center2925 Siskiyou Blvd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-1435
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sills?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Sills and his team for the past 6.5 years for pain in my lower back, hips, shoulder, and now up in my neck. And all I can say is they are an amazing team. When I initially came to this team, I was barely able to walk around without excruciating pain, sleep disturbances etc. and over the years they have constructed treatment that has allowed me to raise twin daughters and see them graduate high school, do more physically in the community to help those deal with addiction as well as mental health issues from underlying trauma through completing my Associates Degree and continuing on with my Bachelors. These providers show compassion and concern for their patients and help find alternative pain relief options instead of turning to narcotics for pain. I and my family couldn’t be more grateful for that. Dr Sills and his staff have been a huge blessing.
About Dr. Shawn Sills, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245239375
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- OHSU
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sills works at
Dr. Sills has seen patients for Postherpetic Neuralgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sills. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.