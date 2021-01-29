Dr. Shawn Sanicola, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanicola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Sanicola, DPM
Overview
Dr. Shawn Sanicola, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI.
Dr. Sanicola works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Associates of Wi Ltd.2835 N Grandview Blvd Ste 300, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 542-3779
-
2
Prohealth Medical Group Inc1500 Walnut Ridge Dr, Hartland, WI 53029 Directions (262) 542-3779
-
3
Prohealth1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 175, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Directions (262) 542-3779
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband who has type 2 diabetes has seen dr. Sanicola for well over ten years. He is knowledgeable, caring, and competent. He takes time to explain a problem. He is absolutely the best!
About Dr. Shawn Sanicola, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Sanicola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanicola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanicola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanicola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanicola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanicola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanicola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.