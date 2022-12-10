Dr. Shawn Sahota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Sahota, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO.
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-6501Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Boone Hospital Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I guess I’m a little disappointed with this visit. I drove two hours to get there with a lot of discomfort. I left there with a lot of discomfort and a referral to another Dr more than a week from todays visit. I understand the pressure Dr’s have been placed under to avoid prescribing any kind of pain relief, but I also know sometimes it is absolutely warranted. It doesn’t necessarily need to be pain pills, so I guess I’m disappointed we didn’t discuss anything related to temporary relief. So with that said, I will keep taking three 500mg tablets of what I have, three times a day to try and get some relief. I’m thinking that can’t be good either.
