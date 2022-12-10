See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, MO
Dr. Shawn Sahota, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shawn Sahota, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. 

Dr. Sahota works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group
    1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 499-6501
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Hospital Center
  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shawn Sahota, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497198139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shawn Sahota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahota has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahota works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sahota’s profile.

    Dr. Sahota has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

