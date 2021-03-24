Overview

Dr. Shawn Sabin, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas.



Dr. Sabin works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.