Overview

Dr. Shawn Ronan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ronan works at PARK NICOLLET CLINIC in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.