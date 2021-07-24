Dr. Shawn Ronan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ronan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Ronan, MD
Dr. Shawn Ronan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Park Nicollet Clinic-st Louis Park3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3280
Duke University Medical Center2351 Erwin Rd # 3094, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
This guy's an absolute Professional! He reattached my torn rings which was not only torn but had a hole in it; redo different kinds of injury. While doing that he also drained my troublesome floaters which I had since childhood and which were multiplying and getting in my way. Don't look at the rating. Go and see him for yourself instead. My brother, who's a doctor in his own right, was equally impressed at the calm demeanor, yet knowledgeable professional.
- Ophthalmology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Dr. Ronan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.