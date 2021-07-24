See All Ophthalmologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Shawn Ronan, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Dr. Shawn Ronan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ronan works at PARK NICOLLET CLINIC in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Park Nicollet Clinic-st Louis Park
    3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416
    Duke University Medical Center
    2351 Erwin Rd # 3094, Durham, NC 27705

  Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 24, 2021
    This guy's an absolute Professional! He reattached my torn rings which was not only torn but had a hole in it; redo different kinds of injury. While doing that he also drained my troublesome floaters which I had since childhood and which were multiplying and getting in my way. Don't look at the rating. Go and see him for yourself instead. My brother, who's a doctor in his own right, was equally impressed at the calm demeanor, yet knowledgeable professional.
    Osman Jama — Jul 24, 2021
    About Dr. Shawn Ronan, MD

    Ophthalmology
    7 years of experience
    English
    1386762227
    UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Dr. Shawn Ronan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ronan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ronan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ronan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

