Dr. Shawn Reiser, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Reiser, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Locations
Community Podiatry Group1303 S Linden Rd Ste D, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-0177
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reiser was very professional, personable and took her time to help me thru my foot pain. She made me feel like she truly care. Her staff was super nice and office was clean. Highly recommended
About Dr. Shawn Reiser, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1225074271
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
