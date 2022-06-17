Dr. Shawn Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Peterson, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology793 Eastern Bypass Medical Park # 3, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peterson treated my mom when she had breast cancer. It was targeted and intensive treatment. He was always kind and dedicated to his work. Very impressive. I’m thankful he was her doctor. She is now in remission.
About Dr. Shawn Peterson, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peterson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
