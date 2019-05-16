See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Shawn Peterson, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (89)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shawn Peterson, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Peterson works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Rehab Associates
    25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Neck Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 89 ratings
Patient Ratings (89)
5 Star
(75)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Shawn Peterson, DO

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508126806
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shawn Peterson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Peterson works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Peterson’s profile.

89 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

