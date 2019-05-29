Overview

Dr. Shawn Peavie, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Peavie works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Ft Wright, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.