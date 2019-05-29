See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Shawn Peavie, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (8)
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shawn Peavie, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Peavie works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Ft Wright, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Tchma the Diabetes & Endocrine Center
    4440 Red Bank Rd Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45227 (513) 272-0313
  2
    Tchp - Diabetes and Endocrine Center
    1955 Dixie Hwy Ste L1, Ft Wright, KY 41011 (513) 272-0313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Excessive Sweating
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 29, 2019
    Excellent in every way! Dr. Peavie is an expert. He explains, listens, and offers options when appropriate. He is really one of the best doctors I have had.
    — May 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shawn Peavie, DO

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1578899951
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peavie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peavie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peavie has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peavie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peavie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peavie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peavie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peavie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

