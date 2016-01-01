Overview

Dr. Shawn Parsley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Parsley works at Texas Health Family Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.