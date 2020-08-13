Overview

Dr. Shawn Panzer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Panzer works at North Texas GI Associates in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Enteritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.