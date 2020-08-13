Dr. Shawn Panzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Panzer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
North Texas Gastrointestinal Associates PA2501 Scripture St Ste 201, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 566-4720
- Medical City Denton
Dr. Panzer is a compassionate, empathetic, "old soul" type of doctor. By this, I mean he connects to the patient and their immediate family member/caregiver on a personal level. This trait is often not a priority in today's rushed medical treatment and technology, unfortunately. He listens and answers all questions until you are comfortable with the diagnostic/treatment plan. With Dr. Panzer's expertise training, decades of experience, and impeccable bedside manner, a patient will be in caring hands.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Dr. Panzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panzer has seen patients for Diarrhea, Enteritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.