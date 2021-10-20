Dr. Shawn Osterholt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterholt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Osterholt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Osterholt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Locations
1
Shawn S Osterholt MD LLC1108 Vester Ave, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 399-7100
2
Rocking Horse Center651 S Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 328-7260
3
Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital100 W Main St, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 521-3900
4
Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center100 Medical Center Dr, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 523-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has been my dr for years, great dr and office staff are very nice.
About Dr. Shawn Osterholt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740383124
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
