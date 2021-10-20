Overview

Dr. Shawn Osterholt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Osterholt works at Ob/Gyn Limited in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Hysteroscopy and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.