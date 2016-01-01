Dr. Omrani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawn Omrani, MD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Omrani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Omrani works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Psychiatric Center360 N Bedford Dr Ste 315, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-1906
- 2 450 N Bedford Dr Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-1906
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Omrani?
About Dr. Shawn Omrani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1730529769
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omrani works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Omrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.