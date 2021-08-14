Overview

Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Norris works at Certified Foot And Ankle Specialists, LLC in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.