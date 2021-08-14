Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Norris works at
Locations
-
1
Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists817 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 753-3030
-
2
Coconut Creek Office4879 Coconut Creek Pkwy, Coconut Creek, FL 33063 Directions (954) 979-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Norris actually spoke with my husband and also listened to his issues. The problem in his foot and ankles are solved and if they ever come up again (arthritis does not go away!) we will go back, but it's been quite some time now and all is still good. The office staff is extremely helpful and everyone is very pleasant. I can't thank Dr. Norris enough as no one likes to see anyone in pain.
About Dr. Shawn Norris, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770816860
Education & Certifications
- Jessie Brown VA Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University Of Hawaii At Hilo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norris speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.