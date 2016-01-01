Overview

Dr. Shawn Nash, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Nash works at Kaiser Permanente Salmon Creek Medical Office in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.