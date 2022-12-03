Dr. Shawn Morrow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Morrow, DO
Overview
Dr. Shawn Morrow, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Morrow works at
Locations
-
1
West Village7550 W Village Cir Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 838-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ascension Via Christi Hospital St Teresa Inc.14800 W Saint Teresa St, Wichita, KS 67235 Directions (316) 838-2020
-
3
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 268-5702
-
4
Sandhill Orthopaedic & Sportsmedicine LLC101 E Fulton St, Garden City, KS 67846 Directions (316) 838-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrow?
Dr. Morrow is very caring. He listens to what I have to say. He is very knowledgeable. I trust him.
About Dr. Shawn Morrow, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1487899852
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrow works at
Dr. Morrow has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.